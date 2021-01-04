Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Canaan Cemetery in Marshall, with the family welcoming family and friends one half hour prior to the service; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Jimmy Jack Renfroe, age 71, of St. Joe, passed into Heaven on Friday, Jan. 1 (2021). He was at the Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville. He had experienced a number of ailments in recent years, but the final one was lung cancer.
Jim was born at Marshall, on Aug. 4, 1949, to John and Nancy Ray (Cohey) Renfroe. Jim was a lifelong resident of St. Joe where he and our brother, Bob were well known and much loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an older brother, John Kenneth Renfroe.
Survivors include two brothers, Paul Ray Renfroe and his wife, Shirley, of Harrison, and Bobby Joe Renfroe, of St. Joe.
There will be an open visitation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Canaan Cemetery in Marshall. The family will welcome family and friends one half hour prior to the service.
Brother Jim Campbell, an old family friend, will conduct the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be all the loving, caring people of St. Joe, who were there for Jim during his illness, and are there now for our brother, Bob, doing everything possible to help him. God bless you all.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Canaan Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 237, Marshall, AR 72650.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a face mask is required for all guests. Social distancing is also encouraged.
