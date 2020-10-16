Service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Jimmy Royce “Smitty” Smith, age 84, of Conway, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11 (2020) at St. Andrews Place in Conway.
He was born in Leslie, on June 15, 1936, to the Rev. Eugene Franklin Smith and Beulah Muriel Gregg Smith. He was the father of Kay M. (Smith) Meitzen, of Conway.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall. Visitation was held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Chapel. Burial will be in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
