Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Burlington Baptist Church with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Joan Holsted, 84 of Alpena, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20 (2019). Joan was born in Billings, Montana, to parents, Frank and Anna Belle.
For over 30 years, she called the small cobblestone house on WPA Road home. Joan loved flowers, birds and animals, but most of all, she loved her family and her dog, Sassy. Although she lived in Arkansas most of her life, she always wanted to return to the Colorado Mountains. She was a beloved member of Burlington Baptist Church.
Joan was preceded in death by her father, Frank Otis; her mother, Anna Belle Bruder Otis; her sister, Jenith Otis; her husband, Alton Holsted; and her grandsons, Shane and Dakota Holsted.
Joan is survived by her eight children: sons, Bill and wife Judy Stanfill, Allen and wife Denise Morgan, Gary and wife Jaimie Holsted, Cody and wife Ruth Holsted, Alton and wife Christa Holsted, stepson, Jack and wife Leota Holsted, daughters, Bonnie Steinriede and Shirley and husband Joey McCutchen. She is also survived by 22 grandkids and 24 great-grandkids.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Burlington Baptist Church, with Pastor Dwight Crowley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Ozark Humane Society, P.O. Box 542, Harrison, AR 72602.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented