Joanna Graham, 84, of Harrison, passed away surrounded by her children on Tuesday, Oct. 22 (2019) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
She was born at Swain, to parents James Norton and Josie (Hall) Norton March 8, 1935. Joanna lived most of her life in Arkansas and was a member of Bergman Methodist Church.
Joanna enjoyed playing Bingo, sewing, cooking and traveling. She especially enjoyed it when all of her grandkids were at her house. She loved family get-togethers, and just having her family with her. Joanna was supportive and every generation of her family could count on her to be there for them. She loved to be with her church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Karl, Ray and J.B.; her sisters, Tessie, Fern and Melba Joyce; and her special friend, WC “Bill” Tuttle.
Joanna is survived by her children and their spouses, Dale and Marsha Graham, of Bellefonte, and Donna and Roger Lawson, of Harrison; a sister, Opal Wilson, of Harrison; five grandkids, Gail, Brad, Shelly, Jimmy Dale “J.D.” and Steven Karl; 15 great-grandkids; a host of nieces and nephews, extended relatives and many friends who loved her.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison with Pastor Debbie Fink officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to services beginning at 10 a.m. Private family burial will be held at Maple Leaf Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of your choice in Joanna’s memory.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
