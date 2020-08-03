Memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date, with private burial at Nichols Family Cemetery; arrangements with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Joe Charles Nichols, 84, of Cave Creek, passed away Monday, Aug. 3 (2020) in Jasper.
The son of Truman and Dexter (Winstead) Nichols was born May 18, 1936, at Mt. Judea. He was the husband of the late Barbara Nichols.
