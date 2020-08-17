Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at McCutcheon Cemetery in Bass; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Joe Frank Hamilton, of Harrison, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14 (2020) at the Newton County Nursing Home He was 73 years old.
Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at McCutcheon Cemetery in Bass. Roger Greenhaw will officiate. Pallbearers are Jeff Hill, Dennis Sain, Carter Sain, Cody Sain, Robert Wells and Kenny Hill.
The son of George Athel and Billie Jean (Wilson) Hamilton was born on March 14, 1947, in Harrison.
Joe graduated from Valley Springs High School in 1966 and shortly after joined the U.S. Navy. He served active duty onboard the U.S.S. Canberra for 3 ½ years and served in the Naval Reserve for 12 years. He was an avid reader and enjoyed being outdoors. Joe was a member at Ben’s Branch Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Billy George Hamilton.
Survivors include his wife of almost 25 years, Ina Hamilton; one brother, Kenneth C. Hamilton; one sister and her husband, Margaret A. and Bob Wells; one brother-in-law and his wife, Kenny and Debbie Hill; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Scott and Nina Johnson and her husband, Gary; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Newton County Nursing Home.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented