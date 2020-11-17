Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Wayton Freewill Baptist Church, with arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home of Jasper.
Hippy Joe, age 71, passed away Monday, Nov. 16 (2020) at his home with his family in Mt. Judea. The son of James and Dorothy (Martin) Ballard was born Aug. 21, 1949, in Gossport, Indiana.
Hippy was a heavy equipment operator. He retired from Newton County and was a Navy veteran. He enjoyed riding his 4-wheeler, gardening, small engine repair and flying his many kites.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by five brothers, Danny, Billy, Albert, Randy and Arvie.
He is survived by his children, Melanie Ballard, of Mt. Judea, Joseph Aaron Ballard, of Kansas and his wife Lorna, and Tanggie Huffer, of Indiana; four grandchildren, Haley, Alex, Tannance and Darreus; his sisters, Teri and Phyliss; his brother Stevie; and his former wife, Karen Bartle.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Wayton Freewill Baptist Church, with Pastor Tony Taylor officiating.
Cremation and arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home of Jasper.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
