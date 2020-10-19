Graveside service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Deer Cemetery, with arrangements by Humphrey Funeral Service in Russellville.
Joe Grant Ham, 86, of Russellville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17 (2020) at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Russellville.
The son of Ulysses Grant Ham and Pearl Mae (Breedlove) Ham, he was born Jan. 29, 1934, in Deer.
He married Mary Jo Adams, on Aug. 7, 1955, at Lurton. Joe and Mary celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this year.
He worked for the United States Forestry Service for 35 years as a forestry officer. Joe also was a proud wildfire crew boss fire fighter traveling to California and other parts of the Northwest during the wildfire season.
He enjoyed elk hunting in Colorado, motorcycle riding, horseback riding in the Ozark National Forrest, and especially spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Jo Ham, of Russellville; two sons, Ricky Joe Ham and wife Jan, of Greenbrier, and Michael Lee Ham, of Russellville; daughter, Tammy Ham Reddell and husband Randy, of Van Buren; six grandchildren, Cortney Jo Herrera and husband Chris, of Pottsville, Tyler David Walley, of Van Buren, Adam Grant Ham and wife Abbie, of Russellville, Taylor James Reddell, of Van Buren, Dalton Gene Martin, of Bentonville, and Dylan Joe Reddell, of Van Buren, three great-grandchildren, Clover Lee Ann Ham, of Pottsville, Cambree Lynn Herrera, of Pottsville, and Daniela Rose Reyes, of Roger; and brother, Vernon Stacey and wife Mary, of Harrison.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Deer Cemetery by Humphrey Funeral Service in Russellville. The Rev. Robert Heflin will officiate. Mr. Ham will be lying in state on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at the funeral home.
Internet obituary and online guest book are available at humphreyfuneral.com .
