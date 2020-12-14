Graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Witts Springs Cemetery, with visitation preceded the service at the cemetery; arangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Joe Herman England, age 87, of Marshall, passed from this life on Wednesday, Dec. 9 (2020) at Highland Court in Marshall.
Graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Witts Springs Cemetery. Visitation preceded the service at the cemetery. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
He was born in Witts Springs, on March 31, 1933, to the late Willie England and Ora Drewry England. He was the husband of the late Angie Harmon and Maudie Ward England.
