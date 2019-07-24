Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Cross Roads Community Church of Harrison, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Joe Mac Maxey, 74, of Harrison, passed away Monday, July 22 (2019). He was born Feb. 4, 1945, in Hot Springs, to Joe Floyd and Lillian Humphries Maxey.
Joe worked in the telecommunications field throughout his career and retired from Alltel Corporation after 25 years.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Julie Maxey, of the home; three children and their spouses, Shelley and Todd Pennington, of Frisco, Texas, Joanna and Dale Sutton, of Amity, and Clay and Heather Maxey, of Mountain Home; 10 grandchildren, Preston Pennington, of Dallas, Texas, Alexis and Chris Henricks and Kaylee Pennington, of Frisco, Texas, Pake, Parker and Anna Sutton, of Amity, Jet Maxey, of Conway, Finley and Mattie Claire Maxey, of Mountain Home; one brother and sister-in-law, Danny “Buddy” and Michelle Amos Maxey, of Rolla, Missouri; one sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Joe Schwab, of Warren, Oregon; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Cross Roads Community Church of Harrison. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Grandma’s House or House of Hope, both of Harrison.
