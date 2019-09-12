Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Church on the Rock at Yellville, with interment at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, near Yellville; Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the church, with arrangements by Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Joe Donald Walker, 87, of Yellville, died Wednesday, Sept. 11 (2019).
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Church on the Rock at Yellville. Interment with military honors will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery near Yellville. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the church.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House or to Gideon’s International.
The son of the late Ira Neal and Hattie Elberta (Prater) Walker was born July 25, 1932, at Dallas, Texas. He was the husband of Fran Walker, of the home.
