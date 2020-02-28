A memorial service celebrating Joe’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with visitation with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Joe Wesley Harden, of Harrison, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5 (2020) at his home after a long illness.
The first child of Hugh and Jackie Harden, Joe was born on Nov. 1, 1949, at Kirby Hospital in Harrison. After many years away from his beloved hometown, he and his wife, Susan, relocated to Harrison three years ago from Marietta, Georgia, upon Joe’s retirement. It was his dream to return to family, Crooked Creek and many lifelong friends.
Joe is survived by his mother, Jackie L. Harden; wife, Susan; son, Daniel and daughter-in-law, Lauren; sisters, Malia K. Parkinson (and husband Robert) and J. Tori Chappelle (and husband Dale); several nephews, nieces, cousins and aunts, Mildred Crawford and Wilma Hefley, of Harrison.
After graduating from Harrison High School, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving four years, being assigned to Marine Headquarters, Washington, D.C. He was a lifelong information technology salesman and spent 36 years in the Atlanta area. Affectionately known to many of his Georgia friends as “Guido,” Joe was a consummate card player, storyteller, entertainer, writer, choir and drama ministry member and “World’s Greatest Dad.”
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Legion and/or Hospice of the Hills, Harrison.
