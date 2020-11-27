Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Plumlee Cemetery; arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest.
Joe Youngblood, 93, of Alpena, passed away at home on Thursday, Nov. 26 (2020).
He was born March 23, 1927 in Parthenon, to the late Ernie Ambrose and Frances (Farmer) Youngblood. He married Opal Adean (Bartlett) who preceded him in death. He is survived by two sons and two daughters.
