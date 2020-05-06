A visitation will be throughout the day on Friday, May 8, at Holt Memorial Chapel; graveside service will be Saturday, May 9, at Crawford Cemetery.
Joel Keith Tabor, of Harrison, passed away on Wednesday, May 6 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center. He was 69 years old.
The son of JT and Elsie Mae (Waltman) Tabor was born on March 29, 1951, in Harrison.
Joel played basketball for Pyatt High School and was the state All-Star MVP. He then played basketball for two years as a Razorback for the University of Arkansas. Joel then moved to the University of Central Arkansas and played basketball for two years for the UCA Bears. He also coached basketball, softball, and baseball for Harrison Consolidated Youth.
Joel had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. He was known as a people collector because he was always lending a helping hand to his friends and family.
In honor of Joel's time playing for the Razorbacks and his time being a lifelong fan, we are requesting that all attending guests wear red or Razorback attire.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Ann Tabor; his mother, Elsie Mae Tabor; one son, Ryan Tabor; one daughter, Keri King; five grandchildren, Kelsey King, Gavin Beaver-Tabor, Kylie King, Jacob King, and Huxley Tabor; two sisters, Pam Tabor and husband, Terry, and Beverly Baker and husband, Larry; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
