Rodger Joel Wooten, 42, of Harrison, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20 (2019).
He was born May 9, 1977, at Gainesville, Georgia, to parents, John Daniel and Holly (Pettus) Wooten.
Joel was a veteran, serving his country in the US Army, during Operation Enduring Freedom in Kuwait. After being honorably discharged, he has been a Postal employee for the past 12 years. He loved hiking, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Neomi Sue Pettus and Eva Bryson, and his grandfather, Rodger Doyle Pettus.
Joel is survived by his wife, Erin Wooten, of Harrison; parents, John and Holly Wooten, of Harrison; his son, Dakota Wooten and wife Nicole of Everton; two daughters, Zarie and Karma Wooten, of Harrison; his brother, Daniel Blake Wooten; two grandchildren, Xander Wooten and Emerlyn Wooten; his extended family and many friends, all who loved him and will miss him.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Maplewood Cemetery, with Pastor Rodney Stromlund officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Joel’s memory to the Ozark Humane Society (P.O. Box 542, Harrison, AR, 72602) or 22 Too Many, the PTSD Veteran Support Group, online at www.22toomany.com .
