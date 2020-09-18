No services are planned at this time; arrangements are with Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
Joey Ray Horn, age 50, of Gainesville, Missouri, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 15 (2020).
He entered this life July 20, 1970, in Marion County, the son of Vicki (Blair) Hall and the late Willie Horn. He was the father of Ronnie Horn and Joseph Horn.
No services are planned at this time.
