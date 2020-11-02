Service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Harriet Assembly of God Church, with burial at Grandview Cemetery near Marshall; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
John Albert Crawford, age 81, of Marshall, passed from this life on Thursday, Oct. 29 (2020) at his home.
He was born in Morganton, on Jan. 3, 1939, to the late John Wesley Crawford and Nora Atheline Payne Crawford. He was the husband of the late Mary Jean Spradlin Crawford.
