John Andrew Finnegan, 81, of Harrison, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4 (2020).
He was born on Dec. 8, 1938, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of James and Faye Sanders Finnegan. John leaves behind his wife, Christine Finnegan of the home and many family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
