Services were held Saturday, Nov. 2, at Thornton Funeral Home in Mt. Ida, with graveside service at Barber Cemetery, at Sims.
John Robert Barber, 72, of Harrison died Wednesday, Oct. 30 (2019).
Visitation was held at noon Saturday, Nov. 2, at Thornton Funeral Home in Mt. Ida, with services following at 1 p.m. with Bo Palmer officiating. Graveside service was at Barber Cemetery in Sims.
John was born in Watson on June 13, 1947, to the late John Toy and Thelma Lavada (Ohler) Barber. John was retired after working as a lab technician for 27 years at St. Joseph Hospital in Hot Springs and volunteered his time to the Area Agency on Aging and Legacy Hospice.
John is preceded in death by his son, John David Barer; his brother, Larry Barber; and two sisters, Edith Hand and Sue Johnson.
He is survived by his son, Kelly Barber and daughter, Sonja Peacock; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; 10 brothers and sisters; numerous nephews and nieces; along with a host of other friends and family.
Pallbearers were Kenneth Barber, Raymond Barber, Michael Barber, Robert Barber, Bear Jones and Jody Peacock.
