John Clarke Berry, 51, of Harrison, passed away Wednesday, July 3 (2019).
The son of Don Berry and June (Alford) Berry was born Feb. 19, 1968, at Somerset, Kentucky.
He graduated from Alpena High School in 1986, then served four years in the US Navy on the USS LaSalle and the USS Dale.
He was preceded in death by his father and his wife, Lydia (Liz) Hassig Berry.
John is survived by his mother, June Berry; a brother, Donald "Don" and Mona Berry, of Harrison; a sister, Donna (Mark) Withrow, of Omaha; his mother-in-law, Lida Akins Criner, of Limestone; his step-children, Dustin and Suzannah Baker; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will mourn his passing.
Cremation under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Burial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.
