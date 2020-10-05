A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Western Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home.
It is with profound sadness that the family of John Edward Carter announce his peaceful passing on Friday, Oct. 2 (2020) at the age of 70 years.
John was born in Galveston, Texas, on Sept. 19, 1950, to Arthur James Carter Jr., and Edna Jane Starnes Carter. Following his graduation from Ball High School, he went on to earn his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting degree from Texas Tech University. At the age of 28 he was elected as the youngest Galveston City Council Member. Thereafter, he received his Master of Public Administration from the University of Missouri and would go on to become the City Manager for several cities in Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska.
After nearly 45 years in finance and municipal management, he retired and moved to the family farm in Western Grove. He soon discovered retirement was not for him and began his work with the United States Census Bureau until his death.
In 1978, he married Linda Forest, of Harrison, and had three children: Justin Forest Carter (Danielle) of Lake Forest, Illinois; John Tyler Carter (deceased); and Thatcher Collin Carter, of Western Grove. He took extreme pride in his two grandchildren, Jackson Taylor Carter and Scarlett Cassia Carter, of Lake Forest. Time spent at Grandma and Grandpa’s house was very special for the grandchildren, and parents were discouraged from hanging out too long.
John was a passionate gardener, a lover of real-time strategy games, and sports of all varieties. He had a lifelong love affair with Blue Bell Ice Cream, the Dave Matthews Band, crime fiction novels, and corny dad jokes. He excelled at growing and marketing his vegetables for the Harrison famers’ market, chasing bargains, and challenging others with his broad knowledge of trivia and useless facts. John was a stranger to no one and revered by many. In 1982, John attained the rank of Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League. He was a life-long member of the Episcopal Church and was a member of several vestries and an elected delegate to annual convocation conventions for Missouri and Nebraska.
John was preceded in death by his father, Arthur; his mother, Jane; and his son, John Tyler.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Justin and Thatcher; grandchildren, Jack and Scarlett; his brother, Jim; his sister, Jane; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Western Grove Cemetery, in Western Grove, under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home and officiated by Pastor Heath Kirkpatrick.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Western Grove Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 113, Western Grove, AR 72685 or the Ozark Humane Society, P.O. Box 542, Harrison, AR 72602.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented