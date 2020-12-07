Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Carver Cemetery in Hasty; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
U.S. Air Force veteran John Edward McPhee, age 73, of Western Grove, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4 (2020) in Harrison.
The son of the late John Joseph and Grace Loraine (Beckett) McPhee was born on Jan. 14, 1947, in Detroit, Michigan. He was the husband of Georgia McPhee, of Western Grove. He was the father of Cheryl McPhee, of Harrison, and the late John Charles McPhee.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be sent to the Fisher House Foundation or DAV (Disabled American Veterans).
