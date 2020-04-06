Graveside service on Thursday, April 9, at Hopewell Cemetery, under the direction Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
John Edwards Sr. age 68, went home to be with his Lord surrounded by his loving family.
The son of Carl Denton and Irene (Mefford) Edwards was born Nov. 6, 1951, in Harrison.
John was a member of the Harrison Pentecostal Church of God and a great man of God. He drove a truck for 47 years and while driving he met the love of his life, Elsie. After 13 months, they married and have been married for 46 years. John was a founding member of the Cottonwood Fire Department. He loved fishing, hunting, bowling and farming. Also, John was a board member of the Haggard- Ford Swinging Bridge Committee. He loved his God, family, and friends above all else.
He will be missed by all.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Wesley Edwards; and two grandchildren, Savannah and Jesse Denton Edwards.
John is survived by his wife, Elsie Edwards, of the home; sons, John Edwards Jr. and wife Bethany, and Jason Edwards and wife Makaila of Harrison; and four grandchildren, Brendon, Jacob, Kayda and Bonnie Edwards.
He is also survived by his sister, Nina Edwards, of Jenks, Oklahoma, and brothers, Carl Edwards and wife Carolyn, of Harrison, and Paul Edwards and wife Patricia, of Harrison.
There will be private viewing at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, and a graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 9, at Hopewell Cemetery with John Edwards Jr. officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are John’s truck driving friends, and the members of the Cottonwood Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the: Cottonwood Fire Department, 5386 Cottonwood Road, Harrison, AR 72601; Parkinson’s Foundation,135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305; and Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 100, Harrison, AR 72602, in John’s name.
