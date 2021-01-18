There will be a Celebration of Life held later in the spring of 2021; arrangements with Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
U.S. Air Force veteran John Henry Cook, age 94, of Omaha, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8 (2021) with family at his bedside.
He entered this life on Sept. 16, 1926, in Beckley, West Virginia, the son of Stewart and Stella (Richmond) Cook. He was the husband of the late Joan (Tunney) Cook.
