U.S. Air Force veteran John Robert Hersh, age 71, of Diamond City, passed away at home on Tuesday, Oct. 20 (2020).
The son of the late Ben and Louise (Sharp) Hersh was born at St. Joseph, Missouri, on June 19, 1949. John is survived by his son, Christopher Hersh of Diamond City
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
