John K. Reid, 68, of Harrison, passed away Wednesday, June 3 (2020) at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
The son of the late Henry and Emma Earlene (Brewer) Reid was born in Clarendon, on Aug. 9, 1951.
John was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and enjoyed sharing his experiences outdoors with his friends. There was always plenty of food and lots of time sitting around the campfire and telling stories and reminiscing about their favorite hunting experiences. His annual elk hunting trips to the Colorado’s San Juan Mountains in Wind River range was always a highlight. Of course, they took their own horses and gear. The pilgrimage took on new meaning when John’s son, Jake, was old enough to join the group. John enjoyed coaching and observing Jake’s growth and knowledge and shared love of the outdoors.
John was an accomplished horseman, a skilled roper and a dead eye at the trap range. At home, his focus was raising cattle and poultry, as well as caring for his horses, dogs and vegetable gardens. Prior to his moving to Harrison in 1986, John served as manager of Auto Parts Inc. in Fayetteville.
John was generous and warm with everyone he encountered. He had a cadre of devoted customers and staff at Miller Hardware who, on a regular basis, knew if they could get it in front of John he could come up with a solution. Whatever their need or problem, John’s fountain of knowledge held a solution.
Whether you were buying a bolt or a barn, John was never too busy to spend whatever the time needed to solve your problems. John was a uniquely and universally lovable man who was constantly exhibiting sincere kindness, respect, generosity that lived side by side with an unparalleled love of the art of pulling off the perfect prank.
You knew John cared about you if you were fortunate enough to be one of the “victims” of his pranks. He had a special gift in that at the end they inevitably resulted in John laughing with you not at you.
John enjoyed traveling west and seeing the wide open and grandeur National Parks. He just belonged in the world big skies, high peaks and open spaces.
John was always looking out for the person or group who were in need of a helping hand. John’s deeds of generosity were always done quietly and anonymously. A rural church he had no affiliation with needed hymnals, and John, unbeknown to anyone, stepped in and made it happen. A down and out construction worker suddenly found a handful of cash saving his missing a rent payment.
A special person, a loving husband, a Dad who was always there for you with just the right amount of coaching, love, and forgiveness; one life was not enough for a person whose joy in living was so full of love and laughter.
John is survived by his wife, Joan (McDonald) Reid and son, Jake K. Reid, of Harrison; his brother, Richard Reid, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and his sister, Kay Strawn of Russellville; and a host of other relatives and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the John Reid Scholarship in the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences. Make checks payable to the University of Arkansas Foundation and mail to Mark Wilton, Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences, AFLS E-213, 1 University of Arkansas, Fayetteville AR 72701.
