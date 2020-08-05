No services are planned at his time; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home of Marshall.
U.S. Coast Guard veteran John Kemp, age 78, of Chimes, passed from this life on Monday, Aug. 3 (2020) at his home.
At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers please make donations to the Searcy County Veterans Hall, 108 Noah Horton Drive, Marshall, AR 72650.
He was born in DeSoto, Missouri, and is survived by his wife, Holly Kemp, of the home.
