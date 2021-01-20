Graveside service will be held at 1:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Hazelwood Cemetery in Springfield, Mo.; arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel in Laurie, Mo.
U.S. Army veteran John Kenneth Laffoon, age 86, of Stover, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14 (2021) at the Laurie Care Center, in Laurie, Missouri.
He was born on Oct. 8, 1934, at Everton, son of the late John B. and Velma Gladys (Waltman) Laffoon. He was the husband of the late Barbara Ann (Powell) Laffoon.
