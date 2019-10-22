A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Sexton Cemetery in Mt. Judea.
John McKinley Wheeler, age 76, formerly of Jasper, passed away on May 21 (2019) at Kansas City, Missouri.
He was born Oct. 6, 1942, at Mt. Judea, to Mary Sexton Holt.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary; infant brother; sister, Loretta Mehn; and granddaughter, Patricia Wheeler.
He is survived by three sons, Steven, Johnny Wayne (Tammy) and Roy Joe (Misha) Wheeler; a daughter, Tina Wheeler; four brothers, Dewey (Jackie), Roy (Lori), James (Teresa), and Dean Holt (Shirley); three sisters, Betty (JK) Thompson, Lillie (Robert) Culp and Lillian (Carl) Shatwell; grandchildren, Michelle, Sammy, Samantha, Ashton, Halen, Stephanie and Christina Wheeler; and many family and friends who will miss him.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Sexton Cemetery in Mt. Judea.
Commented