John Clifford Meek, 77, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1 (2019) at home surrounded by his family.
He was born at Bartlesville, Oklahoma, on Aug. 8, 1942, and was the son of the late John and Marie (McGowan) Tyler.
He was a US Marine veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he began his 36-year law enforcement career, beginning in 1965 with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, Orange City Florida Police Department, then in Arkansas with Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Harrison Police Department, where he worked his way from patrolman to Major, retiring in 2001.
John was passionate about being a police officer and he lived the acronym “COP”, “Community Oriented Policing.” He believed as an officer, in community involvement and impacting both sides of the law. He did so by founding the “Be A Winner” Drug Education Program and the School Resource Officer Program in Boone County. He was also a Lion’s Club Member and was the first member of the Harrison Police Department Fraternal Order of Police. He also served on the board of CASA and many other organizations in the community.
John was patient and caring. He had strong moral character that was based around integrity and honesty. He was a mentor to his children and role model for all his fellow officers. He was admired by all who knew him personally and professionally, and shaped many lives. He left a lasting impact on this community and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond and “R.L.” Meek; an infant sister, Angie Lou and an infant brother, Jimmy; and father-in-law, Burpee Burleson.
John is survived by his wife of 36 years, Judy Meek; his sons, Daniel Meek (Susan) and David Meek (Sonja); his daughter, Julie Gilley; his brothers, Jesse Meek and Jack Tyler; a sister, Patty Tyler; four grandsons, Lachlan, Jerryd, Connor and Kristopher; great-grandson, Dallas; his mother-in-law, Ella Marie Burleson; and many other relatives and close friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison. Burial will follow at Keesee Cemetery near Lead Hill.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Daniel Meek, David Meek, Jerryd Meek, Clint Nichols, Tate Morris and Van Adams.
Honorary pallbearers are Ron Wallace, Charlie Burleson, Brian Reed, John Burleson, Dianne Beard, Leslie Nichols, Chris Hahn, Mercy Hospital Infusion Center and Harrison Fraternal Order of Police.
