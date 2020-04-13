Private graveside service with a Celebration of Life service to follow at a later date; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
John O. Campbell passed away on Saturday, April 11 (2020) at the age of 96.
John O. Campbell was born and raised in his treasured hometown of Harrison, to John Roy and Sada Bunch Campbell and remained in Harrison most of his life. After his mother’s untimely death at the age of five, he was raised by Dorothy Jo Campbell and John Roy. He married Elizabeth Malone Campbell in 1952 and together they raised four children; Melissa (Campbell) Beard, Kevin Campbell, Craig Campbell and Kirk Campbell.
He leaves behind 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many lifelong friends. He is survived by his children and brother, Gene Campbell.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Rob Roy Campbell.
After graduating Harrison High School, he joined the Army Air Corps at 19. He became a radio operator in a C-47 during World War II. His flight crew transported paratroopers throughout Europe during the war. He was instrumental in liberating American POW’s from Stalig IX-B from Germany in April 1945. After serving his country for nearly three years, he returned to Harrison.
He hitchhiked from Harrison to Fayetteville and enrolled in the University of Arkansas under the GI bill. After being discovered at an intramural basketball game, he was invited as a walk-on basketball player for the Razorbacks in 1947, securing a full scholarship. As a 5’6” playmaker, shooting free throws “granny style,” he became well-known as “Little Johnny Campbell.” He led his team to a SWC championship and the NCAA Final Four Western Championship. He later became the assistant basketball coach for the Razorbacks before taking a head coach position at Bluefield College in West Virginia.
After a few stops in Texas, he returned to his beloved town of Harrison and entered the family business. He became President of John Campbell Insurance in 1954 until retirement in 1998. Serving his community was his hallmark in life. He was a trustee and elder at First Presbyterian Church, Chairman and original member of North Arkansas College board of directors, Director for Security Bank and Community First Bank and President of the Professional Insurance Agents of Arkansas. He served on the boards of the Harrison School District, Boone County Airport, and Boone County Industrial Commission.
John O. believed in hard work. He often said, ‘how do you spell luck?’ His answer was “W-O-R-K.” His guiding principle was “remember the good things of life....and repress the unpleasant.” He will be always remembered by those he touched and mentored.
At this time, the family will have a private graveside service with a Celebration of Life service to follow at a later date.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
