A celebration and memorial of Tracy’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Shiloh Baptist Church in Harrison; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
John “Tracy” Long passed away Sunday, Aug. 30 (2020) in Harrison.
Tracy was born on Dec. 4, 1964, in Bloomington, Illinois, to John and Elizabeth “Ann” Long and was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, Ann Long of Harrison; his sister, Shelly Long (Jack Chandler) of Phoenix, Arizona; and his aunt, Marilyn Kruse, of San Antonio, Texas.
Tracy was a rare and special soul who will be missed by a host of other family and friends he leaves behind.
Tracy attended school in Portage, Wisconsin, and at South Plains College in Levelland, Texas. During his life, he worked with his family business in Newton County, and at the Maricopa County Probation Office in Arizona. He was a hair stylist, an AmeriCorps Vista volunteer, and most recently helped at Boone County Special Services and Independent Living in Harrison.
Tracy was a great hugger. He lived his life to the fullest, laughed often and deeply loved his family and friends. Tracy was a popular dance partner at the Moose Club and he enjoyed playing the dobro, piano and guitar.
He attended Shiloh Baptist church.
In place of flowers, donations can be made to The Call, 715 West Sherman "C", Harrison, AR 72601.
