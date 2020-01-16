There will be no funeral service; arrangements by Diamond State Funeral.
Billy Henley passed away Monday, Jan. 13 (2020) after a hard battle against cancer.
He dearly loved his family and his pet family.
Billy was an avid hunter who loved to “call up” those turkeys. He loved grafting pecan trees, gardening and spending time with his wife and family.
Billy is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughters, Peri Benson (Graham) and Julie Conner; two brothers, Tommy and Stephen Henley; grandchildren, Reid and Knox Benson and Victoria Conner; and great-grandchildren, Georgia and Eligh Conder.
There will be no funeral service.
Condolences can be left at www.DiamondStateCremation.com .
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local animal shelter or St. Judes.
Arrangements by Diamond State Funeral.
