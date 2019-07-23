Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the funeral home.
John W. Patton (Johnny), age 72, of Pyatt, passed away Saturday, July 20 (2019).
Johnny was born Sept. 17, 1946, in Pyatt, to the late Theron Edgbert and Nina (Stanley) Patton.
He graduated from Pyatt High School, was drafted into the United States Army at age 18 and served in Korea for two years during the Vietnam era.
True Country is the vest way to describe Johnny Patton. Johnny was recognized as a country performer who would quickly make an audience feel at home. The Arkansas native started playing fiddle at the age of five. Johnny went on to Nashville at the age of 17, determined to get a recording contract, and he accomplished just that.
In Nashville, he composed many chart hits with some of the best session players in the business. As his career continued to grow over the years, he accomplished many things in the country music industry, including performing on stage at the Grand Ole Opry.
Johnny owned a popular 2000-seat night club, “Johnny Patton’s Hitchin Post USA – Club of the Stars” in Springfield, Missouri. He regularly performed there and booked many stars including Waylon Jennings, George Jones, Reba McEntire and Merle Haggard to name a few.
Johnny enjoyed touring on his bus with his five-star band and visiting many of his friends and long-time fans. Few entertainers could touch an audience as Johnny could in is songwriting and deeply felt vocals. He performed and composed from the heart. Once you had seen Johnny perform, you became an instant fan; a professional country gentleman in every sense of the word.
He is survived by his daughter, Alice Due and her husband (Dewayne), of Pyatt; his former wife, Vicky Patton, of Springfield, Missouri; stepdaughters, Wendy Burns and her husband, Richard, and Jamie Gassel, all of Springfield, Missouri; grandchildren, Dane Due, DJ Due, both of Pyatt, and Victoria “Tori” Lacy, of Elkins; his sister, Anita Tabor, of Fairbanks, Alaska; and a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Johnny was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jennifer Lynn; his parents, Theron and Nina Patton; brothers, Will, Sam, Vernon and Duel Patton, sisters, Mary Allen and Norma Auslem; and an infant granddaughter, Ellison Due.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home.
Funeral service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Mark Vance of Pyatt Baptist Church officiating.
Pallbearers will be Dewayne Due, D.J. Due, Willie Caviness, Dane Due, Steve Due and Richard Burns.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sammy Patton. Rodney Patton, Doug Patton, Tommy Patton, Damon Tabor, all of the alumni of Pyatt School, Tara Box and the staff of Countryside Assisted Living in Huntsville.
A private family burial will follow at Patton Family Cemetery.
For online condolences visit rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville .
