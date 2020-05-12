Memorial service will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
John Winchester Blizzard, 100, of Diamond City, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 6 (2020). John was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Dec. 29, 1919, back when a new Model T cost less than $400. The average cost of a dozen eggs was 61 cents and milk was 60 cents a gallon. Gas was even cheaper at only 20 cents a gallon and a ticket to the movies was only 5 cents.
John served in the Army during World War II as a part of the “Mechanized Cavalry.” His duties included driving a “6 by 6” all-wheel drive transport vehicle which was not designed for John’s 5’4” stature. He joked that he used to have to put his helmet behind his back in order to reach the pedals. After the end of the war, John went to work for the FAA as an air traffic controller. He retired in 1975 after 33 years of service. That’s when he moved to Diamond City to enjoy retirement and continue to pursue his love of golf. He started playing right out of high school and has enjoyed the game ever since. He can boast that he has had 5 holes in one – 2 of which were at the Diamond Hills Country Club.
John was preceded death by his son-in-law, Randall Debnam; his two wives, Gladys and Shirley; and his parents, Carl Aaron and Mary Hannah Maria Winchester Blizzard.
John is survived by his children: John B. (Valerie) Blizzard, Janet Debnam, and Richard (Melba) Blizzard. John is also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren along with many other family members and many friends.
Special thanks and love go out to grandson Jeremy Mings, and Meegan Stanbrough and Cookie Lucas from Better Home Care for all their extra care and attention to a lovely, kind, and never-forgotten legend!
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
