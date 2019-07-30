Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at Georges Creek, near Yellville; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the funeral home.
Johnnie Lee Spence, 77, of Harrison, died Monday, July 29 (2019) at home.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison. Burial will follow at Georges Creek Cemetery, near Yellville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the funeral home.
The son of the late Homer Wyley and Helen Marie (Beck) Spence was born Feb. 8, 1942, at Colcord, Oklahoma.
