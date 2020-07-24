Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with burial at White Oak Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the funeral home.
Johnnie M. Dees, age 91, passed away Friday, July 24 (2020) at her home.
She was born Dec.18, 1928, at Calico Rock, the daughter of the late Henry and Isebell Staggs Ball. She was the wife of the late Raymond Dees.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. Service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at White Oak Cemetery.
Commented