Johnnie Madine Dees, age 91, of Harrison, passed away Friday, July 24 (2020) at her home.
She was born Dec. 18, 1928, in Izard County, the daughter of Henry and Elizabeth (Staggs) Ball. Along with her parents, Johnnie was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Raymond Dees; three brothers, Kirby Ball, Troy Ball and Clifford Ball; and her sister, Eula Hicks.
Johnnie lived a full life, complete with laughter, love, and sorrow. As we gather, although we will miss her physical presence in our lives, let’s not just grieve but let us celebrate her life as it was fully lived.
She was truly an amazing woman of God. She loved seeing all of her children grow, and her grandchildren who were the light of her world. Johnnie loved sewing, gardening, canning and cooking for her family. She made THE BEST cobblers.
She will be missed by many but is reunited with her loved ones in Heaven.
Johnnie is survived by her children, Barbara Carver, of Springfield, Missouri, Jesse Dees and wife Mary, of Harrison, and Linda Conway and husband Mike, of Harrison; her grandchildren, Larry Biggs and wife Cretia, of Harrison, Tonya Cowan and husband John, of Bentonville, Melonie Dees, of Harrison, and Dusty Dees and wife Tasha, of Harrison; her great-grandchildren, DaMayla Cowan and Riley Cowan, of Bentonville, Taylor Biggs and Sadie Biggs, of Harrison, and Garret Dees, of Harrison; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with Brother David Shekel and Brother Leo Dye officiating.
Burial will follow at White Oak Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Mike Conway, Larry Biggs, Taylor Biggs, John Cowan, Riley Cowan and Dusty Dees.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff and nurses at Hospice of the Hills and the retirees of Levi Strauss.
Memorials may be made to the White Oak Cemetery Fund.
