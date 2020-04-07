Services are private; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Johnnie Paul Holt, age 48, of Big Flat, passed away the night of Friday, April 3 (2020) at his home. He was born in Little Rock, on Aug. 31, 1971, to Lonnie Paul Holt and the late Wanda Faye Hewitt Holt. He was the father of Patience Holt and River Holt.
Any services for Johnnie will be private for the family and will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
