Johnny C. Lemay, age 88, of Harrison, passed away Friday, May 22 (2020) in Harrison.
He was born Oct. 13, 1931, in Gideon, Missouri, to Monroe Lemay and Nina Opheldia Hubbard.
Johnny attended Northside Church of Christ and the Joy Club at CrossRoads Community Church. He was previously of Rockford, Illinois, where he worked for Rockford Screw Products and moved to Harrison in 2003 to be with family. He liked to collect trains, McDonald’s items, and Ertl trucks. He enjoyed going out to eat and riding the trolley to Wal-Mart and McDonald’s. When he lived in Illinois, he participated in bowling leagues.
Johnny is survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Marden; his nieces, Lanita Linch and Tracy Landrum; and nephews, Wes Marden and Clark Marden.
He was preceded in death by his step-father who helped raise him, Herbert Kent; two brothers, Garrel “Gene” Kent and Philip Kent; two sisters, Connie S. Kent Voogt and Ramona Kent; and his niece, Kelley Kent Raby.
Interment will be in Willwood Burial Park in Rockford, Illinois.
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
