U.S. Army veteran Johnny Franklin Ragland, age 86, of Marshall, passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 5 (2020) at Highland Court in Marshall.
The son of the late Eugene Ragland and Verlie Freeman Ragland was born May 14, 1933, at Marshall. He was the father of Carla Fisher, of Benton.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall. Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. preceding the service. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery near Morning Star.
