Johnny Ray Harrell, age 82, of Livermore, California, passed from this life on Wednesday, Sept. 1 (2020).
He was born in Marshall, on April 22, 1938, to William Ardell Harrell and Bertha Lavina Mathis Harrell. He was the husband of the late Lola Perkins Harrell.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Canaan Cemetery near Marshall. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
