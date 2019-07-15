Service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Calvary Apostolic FPC in Marshall, with burial at Rock Creek Cemetery, near Harriet; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Johnny Wayne Jackson, 55, of Marshall, died Thursday, July 11 (2019) at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Calvary Apostolic FPC in Marshall. Burial will be at Rock Creek Cemetery, near Harriet. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
The son of Jerry Alvin Jackson and Mary Benavides Jackson was born Dec. 19, 1963, at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was the husband of Tammy Loggins Jackson, of the home.
