Jolene Humphrey, of Pelsor, died on Friday, June 5 (2020) at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. She was 71 years old.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Cowell Cemetery. David Faught will officiate. Pallbearers are Dennis Sain, Ross Carl Jasper, Justin Gilmore, Larry Humphrey, Doug Rogers and Justin Rogers. Honorary pallbearers include her nieces and nephews.
The daughter of Ernest “Doug” and Jossie A. (Carmack) Humphrey was born Nov. 24, 1948, in Pelsor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ross Jasper; and infant brother, Arvil Humphrey.
Survivors include five brothers, Claudene Humphrey, Jerry Humphrey, Robert (Shirley) Humphrey, Floyd (Carolyn) Humphrey, all of Pelsor, and Sam Humphrey, of Harrison, and four sisters, Polly Humphrey, of the home, Myrtle Humphrey, of Harrison, Gertie (Doug) Rogers, of Peel, and Amy (Sam) Wilson, of Harrison.
