Service: 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, Branson, Mo., with internment at Glenn Family Cemetery, Christian County, Mo.; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at the funeral home.
Jon David Glenn, 83, of Forsyth, Missouri, met his heavenly father on Sunday, July 19 (2020) in Branson, Missouri.
Jon was born on Aug. 12, 1936, in Springfield, Missouri, to Johnny and Naoma Glenn.
He was married to the love of his life, Mable (Young) Glenn for over 57 years before her passing in 2012.
Jon was an audio/visual engineer and a professional charter driver. He owned multiple businesses around the Ozarks and worked as an engineer for Silver Dollar City, Mel Tillis, and multiple other shows in the area.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a brother, Don Glenn; and a sister, Mollie (Little Joe) Poindexter.
He is survived by his children, Wayne (Bobbie) Glenn and Shirley Glenn, all of Branson, Missouri; his grandchildren, Devin (Aaron) Cook, of Springfield, Missouri, Shawn (Andrea) Glenn, of Willard, Missouri, Megan Glenn, of Queenstown, New Zealand, and Heather Glenn, of Branson, Missouri; and grandchildren who he raised, Cody (Sara) Glenn, of Branson, Missouri, Nickolas (Jessie) Glenn, of Harrison, and Ashley Perkinson, of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He also had 10 great-grandchildren who he loved dearly.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Missouri.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24 at Greenlawn with internment following at the Glenn Family Cemetery in Christian County, Missouri.
Pallbearers are Cody Glenn, Nickolas Glenn, Shawn Glenn, Aaron Cook, Jeff Blevins and Chris Scott.
Commented