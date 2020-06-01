There will be a “Celebration of His Life’’ later to be announced; arrangements are by Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Joseph Archibald (Jay) Cummings III was born May 27, 1947, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in New York City, New York.
At a very young age, his parents, Joseph a Cummings Jr. and Gloria Thompson Cummings, moved to the country in Westchester County, New York, where he developed an abundant love of anything pertaining to animal husbandry, agriculture and nature. He also had an incredible knack for sitting down at the piano or picking up a guitar and playing the music he just heard to completion. During family annual trips to Florida, he became enamored with the tropical atmosphere of Florida’s’ cattle country and the Gulf of Mexico, where he made his home in Tarpon Springs for the many working years of his life. He always enjoyed whatever it was he was working at, from heavy equipment operation and transportation to commercial fishing, shrimping and pulling crab traps to custom hay bailing and brush hogging.
Jay had also traveled extensively in his younger years throughout Europe and Mexico. Upon his retirement and after several exploratory trips country wide, he wanted to get back to his country roots, so he moved to Arkansas where he was free to pursue his origins of hunting and trapping. His artistic side flourished in Arkansas as it turned to back to nature where he never passed up that one unique stone or leaf or nut hull to pick up and turn into a unique creation, while walking on his farm that was “his lifelong dream come true.”
Jay left this world on Thursday, May 21 (2020) in St. Joe, surrounded by his family and friends. Jay will be greatly missed by his loving life partner, Karen Jacobson for 17 years of the home.
He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Dawn Cummings Newville (Robert),Tarpon Springs, Florida, and Gwendolyn Lee Cummings, Las Vegas, Nevada; son, George Green, Tarpon Springs, Florida; brother, Timothy A. Cummings (Lynda) Tarpon Springs, Florida; sister, Heather J. Cummings, Bruno; nieces, Kelley Huff (Kyle) and grandniece, Avery Grace, Harrison, and Mackey (Erik) Bruno; nephew, Jason P. Cummings and grandniece, Delilah Jo, Tarpon Springs, Florida.
There will be a “Celebration of His Life’’ later to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, Mountain Home, AR or “Have a Heart Animal Shelter” Yellville, AR.
A special thanks to Hospice of the Ozarks, Tom Quinn, Jenifer and Erik Mackey.
Arrangements are by Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memories of Jay and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville .
