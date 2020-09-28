Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at Plumlee Cemetery; Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the funeral home.
Joshua Armer, age 32, of Harrison, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25 (2020) at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.
He was born in Harrison on Oct. 7, 1987. Josh is survived by his parents, Johnny and Theresa Armer and Shirley (Martin) Paul.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison. Burial will follow at Plumlee Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coffman Funeral Home to help defray funeral expense.
In accordance with COVID-19 mandates, all attendees over age 10 must provide and wear face masks and observe social distancing. Capacity is limited to 2/3 of our facility (170 persons).
