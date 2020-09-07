Service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Crossroads Community Church, with interment at Whitehouse Cemetery in Fayetteville; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Joyce Anieta Miller, age 78, passed away Friday, Sept. 4 (2020).
The daughter of Otha and Pauline (Paschal) Tackett, she was born April 13, 1942, in Fayetteville.
Joyce enjoyed collecting, crafting, cooking, sewing, reading, music and theater. She was active in her church, choir, Joy Club, Boone County Republican Women, and Campers for Christ. She loved traveling, spending time with and feeding her family, and baking with her grandchildren.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Charles Miller and John Sinclair; and sister, Othelia Paulette Tackett.
Joyce is survived by her sons, John Miller, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Blake Miller and Rikki, of Omaha; daughter, Tessa Hastings and Michael, of Merritt Island, Florida; grandchildren, Mary Hannah and Corey Hardman, Sara Jane Hastings, John Jacob Hastings, and Hadley Miller; great-grandchildren, Mia Hardman, Ava Hardman, Theo Box, and Emilia Box; and siblings, Virginia Laughlin, Jim Tackett and Zack Tackett; as well as a host of family and friends who will miss her.
Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Crossroads Community Church in Harrison, with Johnny Waters officiating.
Interment will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Whitehouse Cemetery in Fayetteville, with Zack Tackett officiating.
Pallbearers are Jesse Morrison, Todd Crook, John Jacob Hastings, Phillip Dardurand, Corey Hardman, David Carruth, and Michael Roberts, honorary.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
