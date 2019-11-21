Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at White Church Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the funeral home.
Joyce Ann Rose, age 74, of Green Forest, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21 (2019) at Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home in Russellville.
She was born Sept. 20, 1945, in Harrison, the daughter of Mirl and Louise (Coleman) Brisco.
Along with her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Brisco; her son, Guy E. Rose; her sister-in-law, Lorene Brisco; and her brother-in-law, Ross Billups.
Joyce met Harvey Rose in 1972 and they married in January 1974. She enjoyed bluegrass festivals and music and her dog, “Missy.” Joyce also wrote a cookbook, “Cooking with Joy.”
Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Harvey Rose; her son and daughter-in-law, Roy and Candy Rose, of Russellville; her sister, Jean Billups, of Harrison; her brother, James Brisco, of Harrison; her sister-in-law, Betty Brisco, of Lead Hill; her grandchildren, Ashley King and Ashley Pace; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Interment is in White Church Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home, 220 John Babish Lane, Russellville, AR 72801.
