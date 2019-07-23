Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Calvary Temple Full Gospel Church in Blue Eye, Mo., with burial at Omaha Methodist Cemetery; Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the church.
Joyce Arnold died on Monday, July 22 (2019) in her home in Ridgedale, Missouri.
She was born on Aug. 27, 1940, in Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Maggie Mattox, and siblings, John Mattox, Roberta Richardson, Donna Carter and Francis Huffman.
She is survived by her husband, Clyde Arnold, whom she loved dearly. They were married for over 60 years. She is also survived by her sons, Doug (Patti) Arnold and Stan Arnold, and grandchildren, Taylor, Avery, Riley, Colton and Bailie Arnold. Joyce is also survived by sisters, Bea Hamon, Evelyn McDonald, Charlotte Barnes, Linda Matlock and Virgie Poor; brothers, Lee Mattox and Ronnie Mattox; and many nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
Joyce was one of 12 children born to Ira and Maggie Mattox. She attended Calvary Full Gospel Church in Blue Eye, Missouri, where she taught Sunday School and was the church secretary for many years. She worked her early years in the insurance industry but retired from Hollister School in 2005 as the bookkeeper. Joyce enjoyed cooking, sewing and sucker grabbing with her grandchildren (although most of their time at the creek was spent looking for funny shaped rocks with the grandkids). Joyce was kind, considerate, quick witted and had many friends.
Joyce was saved at an early age. She had a strong faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. She enjoyed reading her Bible, attending church, and as long as I can remember I can recall her praying. Prayer was a huge part of her life.
We will miss her dearly.
A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, with a service to follow at 2 p.m. at Calvary Temple Full Gospel Church in Blue Eye, Missouri. Kevin Barnes will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Omaha Methodist Cemetery.
